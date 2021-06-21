Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-06-21

YEREVAN, 21 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 513.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.45 drams to 610.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.05 drams to 711.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 117.57 drams to 29260.86 drams. Silver price down by 3.84 drams to 435.42 drams. Platinum price down by 411.54 drams to 17657.84 drams.