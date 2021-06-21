Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

2021 summer draft kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The 2021 summer draft kicked off in Armenia on June 21, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The first conscripts will leave for mandatory military service on June 21.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








