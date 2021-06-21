Treaty on EAEU common gas market to be ready this year and to be sent to member states

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission is working on the draft international treaty on creating the Union’s common gas market, Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich said during a briefing today, summing up the results of the meeting with the business community of Belarus.

“It’s not the first year that this topic is being discussed, and we have set a task before us to make this document ready this year and send it to the member states for conducting internal procedures. Common gas market means equal conditions for economic entities”, he said.

According to the EEC Board Chairman, the next issue within the EAEU relates to cargo transportation. “And for solving this issue, the Eurasian Economic Commission is currently drafting a very big and contemporary agreement on electronic-navigation seals which will accompany the cargo transported in the EAEU territory and will allow to facilitate several administrative issues during inspections”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan