Bright Armenia party wishes productive work to political forces elected to parliament, says respects people’s decision

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Bright Armenia party has issued a statement over the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20.

“Dear compatriots.

Bright Armenia party thanks for every vote and assures that every vote given to us will continue to serve for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia.

But we would like to note the following about the snap parliamentary elections:

Being a pro-state parliamentary force, Bright Armenia party, putting the domestic political stability and peace above everything else, has did the maximum to overcome the post-war crisis in the country, for which the only opportunity was the early parliamentary election.

Bright Armenia party stands steady in its position that election is a way for the citizens of Armenia to decide what kind of government should be formed and lead the country in the future years.

Bright Armenia party respects the people’s decision and announces at the same time that it will continue keeping the issue of restoring the internal political solidarity, unity on the agenda and reaffirms the conviction that the only way of overcoming the challenges facing our country is the national unity.

Bright Armenia party wishes productive work to the political forces elected to the parliament, for the welfare of Armenia.

Bright Armenia party will continue playing its participatory role in all ongoing political processes in Armenia and will prepare for the local self-government elections expected in autumn”.

