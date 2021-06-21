Garo Paylan congratulates Pashinyan on his party’s victory in snap elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan congratulated Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the snap parliamentary elections.

“I congratulate Nikol Pashinyan and his party, which again won the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia and received majority for forming a government”, Paylan said on Facebook.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The Central Electoral Commission has formed and signed the protocol on the preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

