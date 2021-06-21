Kremlin sees confident victory of Pashinyan's party in snap elections – Peskov

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson to the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin follows the situation in Armenia connected with the snap parliamentary elections and wishes that the people’s decision helps the country to move to a sustainable development path, reports TASS.

“We welcome the information of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia that these elections were held. And of course, we see that Pashinyan’s party has made a confident victory. We congratulate the Armenian people on the election. Of course, we want that this election of the Armenian people will help to overcome the challenges facing the country now and will lead to a sustainable development path”, Peskov said, asked how Moscow assesses the results of elections held in Armenia and what are the moods in terms of cooperation with Yerevan.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The Central Electoral Commission has formed and signed the protocol on the preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

