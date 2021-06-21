Russia expects preservation of good relations with Armenia – senator  

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will maintain the good relations with Russia, First Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said, reports TASS.

“Russia is Armenia’s strategic partner. The Armenian people know that it [Russia] is a reliable and faithful partner, the closest to Armenia”, he said.

He attached importance to the stabilization of the situation in Armenia, expressing hope that everything in Armenia will pass under conditions of democratic principles.

According to Dzhabarov, it’s important for Russia that Armenia remains the faithful partner of the CSTO, member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He highlighted the recovery of Armenia’s economy after 2020 November. “I think we will welcome any peaceful initiative of the Armenian government in this context”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan