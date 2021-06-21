Pashinyan honors fallen servicemen in Yerablur military pantheon

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the heroes fallen at the Artsakh wars in Yerablur military pantheon.

Parents of fallen servicemen, as well as other citizens were approaching Pashinyan at the pantheon, expressing their support.

The caretaker PM laid flowers at the tombs of the fallen servicemen and knelt before them all.

He also laid flowers at the tombs of Commanders Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party received 53.92% of the votes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan