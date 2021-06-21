Armenia Central Electoral Commission sums up preliminary results of snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has formed and signed the protocol on the preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Commission's extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

The number of people who voted online from abroad is 500.

Here is the preliminary results of the votes received by parties and blocs in the elections:

Fair Armenia party – 3922 votes or 0.31%

Armenian National Congress party – 19,690 votes or 1.54%

Civil Contract party – 687,414 or 53.92%

Zartonk national Christian party – 4623 votes or 0.36%

Liberty party – 1844 votes or 0.14%

“I Have the Honor” alliance – 66,647 votes or 5.23%

United Homeland party – 957 votes or 0.08%

Pan-Armenian National Statehood party – 803 votes or 0.06%

Bright Armenia party – 15,571 votes or 1.22%

“Our Home Is Armenia” party – 12,164 votes or 0.95%

Republic party – 38,730 votes or 3.04%

“Hayots Hayrenik” party – 13,119 votes or 1.03%

Free Fatherland bloc – 4136 votes or 0.32%

Prosperous Armenia party – 50,419 votes or 3.95%

Democratic Party of Armenia – 5021 votes or 0.39%

5165 National Conservative Movement party – 15,546 votes or 1.22%

Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic party – 3773 votes or 0.3%

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrats – 19,145 votes or 1.5%

National Agenda party – 721 votes or 0.06%

Verelk party – 1259 votes or 0.1%

Liberal party – 14,935 votes or 1.17%

European Party of Armenia – 2786 votes or 0.22%

“Armenia” bloc – 268,300 votes or 21.04%

National-Democratic Axis party – 18,773 votes or 1.47%

Sovereign Armenia party – 3561 votes or 0.28%

All members of the Commission signed the protocol.

On the 7th day after the voting day the Central Electoral Commission will sum up the final results of the elections.

