Preliminary data from 2000 polling stations: Pashinyan’s party 54.02%, Kocharyan’s bloc 20.99%

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has presented preliminary data on the voting results from 2000 polling stations.

According to the results, the Civil Contract party led by Nikol Pashinyan has received 54.02% of the vote, the “Armenia” alliance led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan comes second with 20.99%, “I Have the Honor” is the third with 5.21% of the vote. Prosperous Armenia party received 3.96% of the vote, the “Republic” party – 3.04%.

There were a total of 2008 polling stations.

The voter turnout was at 49.4% or 1 million 281 thousand 174 voters.

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan