Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Preliminary data of 983 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 57.90%, Kocharyan’s bloc 18.99%

Preliminary data of 983 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 57.90%, Kocharyan’s bloc 18.99%

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS.   The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 983 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 57.90%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan 18.99%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 5.21%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 4.56%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 2.73% and Bright Armenia Party led by Edmon Marukyan received 1.10%.

All other parties and blocs received under 1%.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration