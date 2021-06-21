Preliminary data of 983 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 57.90%, Kocharyan’s bloc 18.99%

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 983 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 57.90%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan 18.99%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 5.21%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 4.56%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 2.73% and Bright Armenia Party led by Edmon Marukyan received 1.10%.

All other parties and blocs received under 1%.