CEC presents preliminary data of 682 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 58.49%, Kocharyan’s bloc 18.63%

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 682 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 58.49%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan 18.63%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 5.36%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 4.9%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 2.63% and Bright Armenia Party led by Edmon Marukyan received 1.12%.

All other parties and blocs received under 1%.