CEC presents preliminary data of 149 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 61.63%, Kocharyan’s bloc 17.87%
23:46, 20 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 149 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 14.785 votes or 61.63%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan 4288 votes or 17.87%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 1411 votes or 5.88%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 1212 votes or 5.05%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 465 votes or 1.94%.
All other parties and blocs received under 1%.
