CEC presents preliminary data of 149 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 61.63%, Kocharyan’s bloc 17.87%

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 149 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 14.785 votes or 61.63%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan 4288 votes or 17.87%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 1411 votes or 5.88%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 1212 votes or 5.05%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 465 votes or 1.94%.

All other parties and blocs received under 1%.