CEC presents preliminary data – Pashinyan’s party 58%, Kocharyan’s bloc 22%

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 80 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 6107 votes or 58.04%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan received 2316 votes or 22.01%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 596 votes or 5.66%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 538 votes or 5.11%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 175 votes or 1.66%, Bright Armenia Party led by Edmon Marukyan received 132 votes or 1.25%.

All other parties and blocs received under 1%.