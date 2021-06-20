CEC presents preliminary data – Pashinyan’s party 58%, Kocharyan’s bloc 22%
23:27, 20 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission published the preliminary results of 80 polling stations. ARMENPRESS reports Civil Contract Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 6107 votes or 58.04%, Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan received 2316 votes or 22.01%, ‘’I have honor’’ bloc led by Artur Vanetsyan received 596 votes or 5.66%, Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan received 538 votes or 5.11%, Republic Party led by Armen Sargsyan received 175 votes or 1.66%, Bright Armenia Party led by Edmon Marukyan received 132 votes or 1.25%.
All other parties and blocs received under 1%.
