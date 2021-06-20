Pashinyan’s party wins in electronic voting

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission (CEC)of Armenia has published the results of the electronic voting. ARMENPRESS reports CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said that 500 of 650 eligible voters voted.

‘’Civil Contract’’ Party led by Nikol Pashinyan received 163 votes.

Armenia Alliance led by Robert Kocharyan received 135 votes.

Armenian National Congress Party led by Levon Ter-Petrosyan received 43 votes.

The other parties and blocs received less than 20 votes.