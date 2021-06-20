Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Voter turnout in Armenia’s early parliamentary elections 49.4%

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Out of the 2 million 593 thousand and 572 eligible voters of Armenia 1 million 281 thousand and 174 citizens, or 49.4%, participated in the early parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said.

21 parties and 4 blocs participated in the elections.








