Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates newly-elected President of Iran

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II sent a congratulatory message to Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of being elected President of Iran, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

‘’We are greatly happy that the good people of Iran are building a prosperous life in their country, staying committed to their national traditions. Our wish is that friendly Iran under your leadership should record new success and achievements and continue bringing commendable contribution to the regional peace and stability’’, reads the congratulatory message, adding that the friendship between Armenia and Iran continues to strengthen.

The Catholicos wished the people of Iran secure peace and the constant support of the Lord to the newly elected President.