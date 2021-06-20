Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Polls close in Armenia election

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Voting in Armenia’s snap parliamentary election has ended 20:00 local time and the district electoral commissions are starting the vote count.

As of 17:00 the voter turnout was 38,17%.








