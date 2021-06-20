Liberty party leader says voted for change

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Liberty party’s president Hrant Bagratyan cast his vote in the early election of parliament on June 20.

He told reporters that he has voted for change. Bagratyan said he sees Armenia’s future in the way he wrote in their party program.

“We have come to save the homeland. This is a frontline, a battlefield. This is a war which we are going to win”, he said.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan