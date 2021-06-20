Levon Ter-Petrosyan casts vote

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan cast his vote in the early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan is leading the Armenian National Congress party’s electoral list.

After the voting the former President didn’t answer to the questions of reporters.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan