‘Voting for Armenia’s sovereign future’ – caretaker deputy PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan cast his ballot in the early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Avinyan said he has voted for Armenia’s sovereign future, as well as for the country’s democratic and free future.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan