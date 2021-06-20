Arman Babajanyan says voted for Armenia’s democratic future and rise

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Arman Babajanyan, who is leading the electoral list of the Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrats, cast his ballot in the snap parliamentary elections of Armenia on June 20.

He says he has voted for Armenia’s rise.

“I also voted against robbery-state and for the Republic, as well as for Armenia’s democratic future. What is taking place in our country is very important and vital for the future of our state. In fact, we face Armenia’s to be or not to be. This election will greatly strengthen Armenia’s subjectivity”, he told reporters.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan