Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Gagik Tsarukyan casts vote

Gagik Tsarukyan casts vote

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party Gagik Tsarukyan cast his vote in the early elections of parliament on June 20. He came to the 29/29 polling station in Arinj together with his wife Javahir Tsarukyan.

The BHK is one of the 25 political forces running for parliament.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration