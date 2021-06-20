‘Voting for dignified Armenia’ – “I Have the Honor” bloc’s Vanetsyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Homeland party Artur Vanetsyan, who is leading the “I Have the Honor” bloc’s electoral list, cast his vote in the early election of parliament on June 20.

“I will vote for dignified, prosperous and secure Armenia, for our great homeland, for the future of Artsakh and Armenia because today these are not just elections. Today is a choice for Armenia to be or not to be”, he told reporters before the voting.

Commenting on the media reports according to which there have been pressures on the opposition, Vanetsyan said all actions of the leadership are directed for weakening the positions of the opposition.

He said there will be no post-election development, because the results of the election will show who will form the government in Armenia.

As for the election frauds, he said his team received alarms about multiple violations.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan