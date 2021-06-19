Armenia Parliament Speaker holds meeting with head of OSCE/ODIHR observer mission

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with head of the OSCE/ODIHR observer mission Eoghan Murphy and deputy head Stefan Krause, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan highlighted the presence of the mission in Armenia and attached importance to the state’s commitment to holding free, fair, transparent and democratic elections.

Eoghan Murphy said during the pre-election period in Armenia all state institutions have actively cooperated and assisted the mission activities, informing that in addition to long-term observers, there will also be 300 short-term observers in Yerevan and all provinces of Armenia.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on June 20.

