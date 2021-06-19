President Sarkissian holds phone talk with caretaker Defense Minister Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation today with caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian stated that the current election processes must not in any way affect the security of the borders and the country’s defense. He emphasized the importance of the armed forces to be more vigilant while conducting their service especially these days.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan