Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to President-elect of Iran

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Ebrahim Raisi on being elected as new President of Iran, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“I believe that under your leadership Iran will continue the development and prosperity path.

Armenia values the consistent strengthening and deepening of existing friendly relations and constructive dialogue with Iran, which is one of the key conditions for ensuring our countries’ progress and regional stability. The desire of our friendly nations to recognize each other and cooperate comes from centuries, and today broad opportunities exist for this.

I hope the Armenian-Iranian warm friendly relations will continue developing and expanding in all areas with joint efforts, registering positive dynamics for a qualitatively new level of cooperation between our peoples”.

President Sarkissian wished Ebrahim Raisi good health and working achievements, and to the brotherly people of Iran – peace and welfare.

Iran’s ultraconservative cleric and judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi has won the presidential election held on June 18, receiving 17,8 million votes according to the preliminary results.

28 million 600 thousand people participated in the voting.

The final results will be published within the day.

Four candidates were running for the president: Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee (more than 3 million 300 thousand votes), Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi, Deputy Parliament Speaker Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (over 1 million votes) and former Governor of the Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati (more than 2 million 400 thousand votes).

