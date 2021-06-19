Artsakh rescuers find one more body of fallen serviceman during search operations

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. One more body of a serviceman fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War has been found and retrieved from the battle zones as a result of the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said.

So far, a total of 1580 bodies have been found during the search operations.

“Additional information about the new search routes and their results will be provided”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan