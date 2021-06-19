June 20 elections will be free and transparent: Armenia Parliament Speaker tells CSTO PA observer mission

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received CSTO Parliament Assembly’s observer mission members who have arrived in Armenia to monitor the June 20 snap parliament elections, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Speaker of Parliament highlighted the readiness of the organization to carry our observer mission in Armenia and assured that the elections will be free and transparent in accordance not only with Armenia’s legislation, but also with the international standards.

Head of the mission Kanibek Imanaliyev said they have already met with a number of political forces participating in the elections. The official highlighted the existing trust towards organizing fair elections.

One of the mission members expressed hope that a new development page for Armenia will open as a result of the elections.

The meeting sides also discussed the agenda of the upcoming session of the CSTO PA Council.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan