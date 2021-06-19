Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

50 foreign news media accredited to cover Armenia’s early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has accredited 50 foreign news media to cover the early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Here is the list of foreign media outlets:

  1. Kurdistan 24
  2. TV Centre
  3. EFE
  4. Ouest-France
  5. Russia Today
  6. Zuma Press
  7. Estonia TV
  8. OC Media
  9. Nikkei
  10. RTVI
  11. Caucasian Knot
  12. Radio Armenia
  13. European Pressphoto
  14. WDR
  15. Vice News
  16. Kyodo News
  17. Al Jazeera English
  18. Agence France-Presse
  19. Al Jazeera Arabic
  20. Deutsche Presse-Agentur
  21. Russia 24
  22. Unruowe
  23. Nouvelles d’ Armenia Magazine
  24. Yomiuri
  25. El Pais
  26. Izvestiya
  27. France-Armenie
  28. France 24
  29. Jiji press
  30. Associated Press
  31. Asahi
  32. TVE Television Espanola
  33. The Calvert Journal
  34. TASS
  35. TV3
  36. L'Humanité
  37. Novaya Gazeta
  38. Ilplus
  39. Il Faro di Roma
  40. Realpolika
  41. Ruply
  42. ORF
  43. 1TV
  44. Reuters
  45. Eurasianet
  46. RFI
  47. DR
  48. Czech Radio
  49. Deutsche Welle
  50. SRF

 








