50 foreign news media accredited to cover Armenia’s early parliamentary elections
15:15, 19 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has accredited 50 foreign news media to cover the early parliamentary elections on June 20.
Here is the list of foreign media outlets:
- Kurdistan 24
- TV Centre
- EFE
- Ouest-France
- Russia Today
- Zuma Press
- Estonia TV
- OC Media
- Nikkei
- RTVI
- Caucasian Knot
- Radio Armenia
- European Pressphoto
- WDR
- Vice News
- Kyodo News
- Al Jazeera English
- Agence France-Presse
- Al Jazeera Arabic
- Deutsche Presse-Agentur
- Russia 24
- Unruowe
- Nouvelles d’ Armenia Magazine
- Yomiuri
- El Pais
- Izvestiya
- France-Armenie
- France 24
- Jiji press
- Associated Press
- Asahi
- TVE Television Espanola
- The Calvert Journal
- TASS
- TV3
- L'Humanité
- Novaya Gazeta
- Ilplus
- Il Faro di Roma
- Realpolika
- Ruply
- ORF
- 1TV
- Reuters
- Eurasianet
- RFI
- DR
- Czech Radio
- Deutsche Welle
- SRF
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version