President holds phone talks with NSS Director, Police Chief ahead of June 20 snap elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held telephone conversations today with Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan and Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan ahead of the June 20 early parliamentary elections, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian stated that these elections are taking place in a difficult, crisis situation for Armenia and highlighted the operation of law enforcement agencies within their powers, with maximum responsibility and professionalism, aimed at guaranteeing lawfulness and rule of law, strongly preventing any violation of law and right, as well as ensuring public order.

