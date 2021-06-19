Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Russia reports 10,684 coronavirus recoveries in one day

Russia reports 10,684 coronavirus recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,684 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,861,343, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for about 92% of the total number of infected people.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,906 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,299,215. This is the highest number since January 31.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration