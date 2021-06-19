President Sarkissian highlights significance of June 20 elections for Armenia in phone talk with CEC Chairman

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation today with Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan ahead of the June 20 early parliamentary elections, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The CEC Chairman presented the organization process of the elections to the President, stating that the Commission is implementing all functions and measures as required by the law.

President Sarkissian highlighted the significance of the elections for the country and their normal holding by the CEC and other election-related structures.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan