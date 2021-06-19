Law enforcement system responds to election bribery cases quite effectively, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list for the June 20 early parliamentary elections, sees some attempts of affecting the results of the upcoming elections.

He, however, notes that the law enforcement system responds to all cases of distribution of election bribes, affecting the will of voters, quite effectively.

“Of course, be sure that this practice will continue. And the choice, the voting of the people will be clearly recorded and reflected in the final election protocols. I want to state once again that our law enforcement system is fighting the cases of distributing election bribes quite effectively. Election bribe cases in unprecedented scale have been revealed at this pre-election period. The process continues, and I have no doubt that wherever this process goes, it will inevitable followed by arrests, criminal cases”, he said live on Facebook. “Therefore, our law enforcement system is operating concretely, and I want to thank our judicial system that very concrete actions are being taken for ruling out any influence on the voters’ will, and these actions are effective”, Pashinyan added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan