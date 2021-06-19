President Sarkissian hands over state award to cardiothoracic surgeon Mihir Susani

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding cardiothoracic surgeon Mihir Susan with the Mkhitar Heratsi Medal for his significant contribution to the development of healthcare sector, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On June 19 the President personally handed over the award to the renowned doctor, wishing new achievements.

Mihir Susan thanked the President for high appreciation, considering the award the assessment of not only his work, but also that of his entire medical team.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan