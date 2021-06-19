Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Armenia Police release total number of eligible voters for upcoming elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia published the total number of eligible voters for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

The total number of eligible voters registered in the official registry is 2,578,678.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on June 20.

 

