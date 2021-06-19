Armenia Police release total number of eligible voters for upcoming elections
YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia published the total number of eligible voters for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.
The total number of eligible voters registered in the official registry is 2,578,678.
Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on June 20.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
