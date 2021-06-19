CIS observers lay flowers at eternal flame of Mother Armenia Monument in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The international observers of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly, who have arrived in Armenia to observe the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, today laid flowers at the Mother Armenia monument in Yerevan, for the memory of all those fallen at the Great Patriotic War.

Today the observers are also scheduled to have several meetings in the Armenian Parliament. The observer mission will hold discussions with the leadership of the Parliament, as well as with the representatives of political forces participating in the elections. In particular, meetings with heads of election headquarters of Prosperous Armenia, Civil Contract and Bright Armenia parties are expected.

On June 19 the CIS observers will also meet with Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan to exchange views on the election processes. Thereafter, they will meet with the representatives of the “Armenia” alliance, “I Have the Honor” alliance, “Our Home Is Armenia”.

They will continue their observer mission on June 20 – the voting day. The observers will also meet with the representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR.

The CIS observer mission will give a press conference on June 21 summing up the results of the elections.

CIS observers are conducting their mission in Armenia at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan