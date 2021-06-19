Armenia reports 81 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. 81 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,167, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4121 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 18.

106 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 215,999.

The death toll has risen to 4496 (4 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease stands at 1094.

The number of active cases is 2578.

