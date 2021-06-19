LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 June:

The price of aluminum down by 2.96% to $2380.00, copper price down by 3.23% to $9230.00, lead price down by 1.49% to $2145.00, nickel price down by 1.01% to $17342.00, tin price down by 3.58% to $30134.00, zinc price down by 3.23% to $2886.50, molybdenum price stood at $44159.00, cobalt price up by 1.14% to $44540.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.