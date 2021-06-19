Silence day in Armenia ahead of June 20 snap elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. June 19 is a day of silence in Armenia ahead of the early parliamentary elections.

The law prohibits parties and alliances participating in the elections to campaign on this day and the voting day.

The early parliamentary elections will be held on June 20. All polling stations will open at 08:00 and will close at 20:00.

Electronic voting has already been held. The list of citizens eligible to vote from abroad included 650 persons.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances, are participating in the elections.

According to the list provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the number of eligible voters in Armenia is 2 million 583 thousand 823.

