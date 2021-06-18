Director of Izmirlian medical center arrested on charges of election fraud 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for MP from Armenia Alliance, Director of Izmirlian medical center Armen Charchyan has been arrested, ARMENPRESS reports, the Special Investigation Service informed.

ARMENPRESS reports Charchyan is charged under the article on giving and receiving bribes to voters, violating the ban on charity during the elections or obstructing the exercise of the voter's free will.

According to the materials of the criminal case, Armen Charchyan, taking advantage of the official dependence of his staff on him, demanded the personnel to participate in the early parliamentary elections, voting against the incumbent authorities, threatening with "much harsher treatment" and "severely inadequate response" in case of not fulfilling his demand, adding that he will check who participated in the elections.