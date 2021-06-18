Special Investigation Service initiates criminal case over recording attributed to Armen Charchyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) has initiated a criminal case over the recording attributed to Armen Charchyan, director of Izmirlian medical center, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the SIS.

In the recording that has gone viral, the person naming himself Armen Charchyan urges and demands his employees to participate in the elections. ‘’I can say that I am the 20th number of Armenia Alliance, which is a very good ranking and can give great opportunities…. Being member of the Armenia Alliance, I have the technical opportunity to check the lists and see who has gone to the elections, and who has not’’, he said.