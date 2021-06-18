Recording attributed to Armen Charchyan sent to Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. General Prosecutor's Office of Armenia has sent the recording of candidate for MP from Armenia Alliance, Director of Izmirlian Medical Center Armen Charchyan to the Special Investigation Service (SIS), ARMENPRESS reports head of the public relations department of the General Prosecutor's Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

Khachatryan added that the SIS has been tasked to prepare materials over the recording.

In the recording that has gone viral, the person naming himself Armen Charchyan urges and demands his employees to participate in the elections. ‘’I can say that I am the 20th number of Armenia Alliance, which is a very good ranking and can give great opportunities…. Being member of the Armenia Alliance, I have the technical opportunity to check the lists and see who has gone to the elections, and who has not’’, he said.