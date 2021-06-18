Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-21

YEREVAN, 18 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 513.73 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.20 drams to 612.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.12 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.28 drams to 713.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,377.94 drams to 29378.43 drams. Silver price down by 18.76 drams to 439.26 drams. Platinum price down by 905.93 drams to 18069.38 drams.