Russia keeps a close eye on information Turkey may create military base in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia keeps a close eye on the information that Turkey may create a military base in Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, reports TASS.

“Beyond any doubt, this is an issue of our close attention”, the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the information. “We are interacting with the Turkish Republic in stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus”, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said he did not rule out that a Turkish military base could be created on Azerbaijani territory under the declaration recently signed with Azerbaijan.