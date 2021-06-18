Russia in touch with all sides over Karabakh issue – Kremlin spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia is in close contact with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey over the stabilization of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, reports TASS.

“We are in close contact with both Ankara, Baku and Yerevan and believe that any action must contribute to the further stabilization of the situation in South Caucasus, the development of infrastructure, transportation logistics, the overall improvement of the situation and should not contain an element that could result in increase in tension”, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan