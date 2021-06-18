“June 20 is a crucial day” – 2nd President Kocharyan addresses nation ahead of early elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who is leading the electoral list of the “Armenia” alliance for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, has addressed the Armenian people ahead of the snap polls.

“Dear people, the campaign of the early elections has been completed. Within the past month together with my supporters we have toured Armenia. I haven’t visited you for 13 years, I want to thank you for the hospitality and warm welcome. These days I have shaken hands with thousands of people, have looked at their eyes. I do not hide, I was trying to understand whether you have changed during these years. And I must state with great joy that you have not changed, have remained hardworking, talented, clearly talking and differentiating between good and bad.

In other words, I am very happy that we are together again. And now briefly about the elections.

June 20 is a crucial day. We are choosing between dignified peace and humiliated disgrace. We are choosing between normal life and hopeless poverty.

I am sure you will not be deceived anymore. You will reject lie, illiteracy and filth.

I call on you, let’s again develop our home, our Armenia together. Let’s establish lasting peace, restore our dignity, heal the wounds”, he said, assuring that everything will be well.

The snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan