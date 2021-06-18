National-Democratic Axis party says is satisfied with process of election campaign and citizens’ reaction

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The National-Democratic Axis party overall is satisfied with the pre-election campaign of the June 20 snap polls and the citizens’ reaction, party’s representative Vahe Gasparyan said during a press conference today, stating that during this period they have managed to tell the people what they wanted.

“The people’s interest towards our party is growing day by day, hour by hour. We are an alternative political force. People have already understood that the main force is our party as a leader of national forces”, he said.

Another representative of the party Hayk Martirosyan noted that during the whole period of the campaign a fake agenda has been created according to which the fight is going between the “Armenia” alliance and the Civil Contract party.

“But in fact the fight is between the “Armenia” alliance, the Civil Contract party and the National-Democratic Axis party. The only national wing, which is presented today, is the National-Democratic Axis”, he added.

The snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan