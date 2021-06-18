Armenia, Iran plan to create operational communication between Meghri and Norduz checkpoints

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Ashot Muradyan met with deputy head of the Customs Service of Iran Ibrahim Naghdi at the Norduz border checkpoint and his delegation, the Armenian SRC told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to easier and smooth implementation of processes at Meghri and Norduz checkpoints aimed at promoting the trade turnover between the two countries were on the meeting agenda. They also discussed creation of mechanisms and platforms for quickly and effectively solving the problems arising between the two countries.

During the meeting issues relating to the launch of electronic data exchange system relating to international transportation of goods between Armenia and Iran were discussed.

The Armenian and Iranian partners agreed to boost the partnership between the respective structures of the countries, which would positively affect revealing customs rules violations and more quickly solving the problems.

The sides agreed also to hold regular high-level meetings to give solutions to the ongoing problems relating to the customs service field.

