Artsakh records 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
38 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 17.
So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2771.
The number of hospitalized citizens at the moment is 17.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:08 Armenia, Iran plan to create operational communication between Meghri and Norduz checkpoints
- 11:27 Artsakh records 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:02 Armenia reports 86 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:24 Armenian Prosecutor General, his delegation to attend conference of Heads of Prosecutor’s Offices of European States
- 10:11 Armenia international Norberto Briasco Balekian joins Argentine club Boca Juniors
- 09:47 Presidential election voting opens in Iran
- 09:27 Armenia election campaign: Day 12
- 09:04 European Stocks - 17-06-21
- 09:02 US stocks - 17-06-21
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-21
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-06-21
- 08:59 Oil Prices Down - 17-06-21
- 06.17-21:19 People of Armenia gave us strength and confidence to continue leadership – Pashinyan
- 06.17-20:57 You may be disappointed with us, but you cannot endanger freedom and democracy – Ararat Mirzoyan
- 06.17-20:25 Bilateral relations should not be directed against 3rd countries – Zakharova about Turkish- Azerbaijani declaration
- 06.17-19:46 According to Zakharova, tensions on Armenia-Azerbaijan border are declining
- 06.17-19:37 New resolution of Dutch parliament demands immediate release of all hostages
- 06.17-19:10 Remarks made by Turkish President in Azerbaijani parliament are equally deplorable and provocative – MFA Armenia
- 06.17-18:38 Lavrov, OSCE Secretary-General to discuss situation over Nagorno Karabakh
- 06.17-17:10 EU Ambassador in Armenia calls all parties to contribute to peaceful Election Day on June 20
- 06.17-16:49 Armenian President receives OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s observer mission
- 06.17-16:26 Pashinyan invites citizens to meeting at Republic Square
- 06.17-16:14 Ombudsman calls on PM to submit urgent complaint to ECHR over creating security zone on Armenia-Azerbaijan border areas
- 06.17-16:00 Intensive works being carried out to form new defensive lines on border of Vayots Dzor province
- 06.17-15:23 COVID-19: EU, WHO hand over 22 ventilators to Armenia
17:07, 06.12.2021
Viewed 1413 times Armenian Defense Ministry comments on information about deployment of Turkish forces in the area of Black Lake
12:49, 06.14.2021
Viewed 1242 times Azerbaijan sentences Lebanese-Armenian Vigen Euljekian to 20 years in prison
18:19, 06.15.2021
Viewed 1050 times Armenian MFA strongly condemns visit of Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents to Shushi
15:34, 06.11.2021
Viewed 976 times Czech parliamentary committee calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs
19:08, 06.11.2021
Viewed 939 times Armenia denies announcment of Azerbaijani MoD about firing at Azerbaijani positions