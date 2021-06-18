Artsakh records 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

38 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 17.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2771.

The number of hospitalized citizens at the moment is 17.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan